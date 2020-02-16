Make a baby, get a free Valentine's hotel stay for 18 years

Canadian Hotel Zed's 'Baby Maker Promo' aims to take Valentine's Day to a whole new level

A hotel brand in Canada had a novel idea to draw in loved-up (and broody) couples over Valentine's this year. Those who conceived a baby during their stay - and can prove it with a birth certificate in nine months' time - will win a free Valentine's stay at any of the hotel's branches for the next 18 years.



For the past five years, Hotel Zed (https://www.hotelzed.com/) has offered a V-Day special called "the Nooner" - a chance for couples to check in for a quick rendezvous (10am til 2pm) on Valentine's Day - because, well, alone time is better than "overpriced roses and stale chocolates"...