Make a baby, get a free Valentine's hotel stay for 18 years
Canadian Hotel Zed's 'Baby Maker Promo' aims to take Valentine's Day to a whole new level
16 February 2020 - 00:00
A hotel brand in Canada had a novel idea to draw in loved-up (and broody) couples over Valentine's this year. Those who conceived a baby during their stay - and can prove it with a birth certificate in nine months' time - will win a free Valentine's stay at any of the hotel's branches for the next 18 years.
For the past five years, Hotel Zed (https://www.hotelzed.com/) has offered a V-Day special called "the Nooner" - a chance for couples to check in for a quick rendezvous (10am til 2pm) on Valentine's Day - because, well, alone time is better than "overpriced roses and stale chocolates"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.