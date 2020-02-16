Sex parks to street food: Seven reasons to book a trip to South Korea now

South Korea's historic Oscar win for 'Parasite' has put the country on everyone's radar - and it's got a lot to offer for adventurous souls

1. THE SEASONS ARE BEAUTIFUL



When it comes to seasonality, the cherry blossoms and fiery-red leaves of Japan command the most global attention. South Korea, however, is just as seasonally spectacular - and comes with far fewer crowds...