Accidental Tourist
The real reason people drink vodka on Eastern Bloc trains
An awkward encounter with a creepy official puts Ilse Zietsman in the mood for a stiff drink
16 February 2020 - 00:00
A quick sojourn in Helsinki, a short hop on the ferry to Tallinn, Estonia, followed by a seven-week journey by train through Russia and the rest of the Eastern Bloc all the way to Turkey. A brave itinerary back in 2000.
"It'll be a breeze," Phoebe and I said to each other. Or so we thought. It started with a night of fitful sleep on our first Russian train after a stern-faced conductor demanded our passports. Upon seeing that we were South African he exited the compartment remarking that "they" will look at our passports closely...
