IN PICS | One of the world's 10 most-Instagrammed villages isn't a real place

Perched in the Italian Riviera not far from Genoa, the Cinque Terre is a group of five villages in a national park which is a Unesco world heritage site. According to an international listing established by Farawayfurniture.com, it is the most 'Instagrammed' village destination in the world, with more than two million pictures tagged.

Travellers who post pictures on Instagram are very fond of Italian villages. The country has no less than three destinations in the top 10 of a ranking of the most-Instagrammed travel destinations. The rugged coastline of the Cinque Terre, now a destination for mass tourism, has an overall total of 2,049,711 hashtags.

Some 350km to the east of this Mediterranean paradise, the second most Instagrammed Italian village in the list is Burano. Amateur photographers go to town taking pictures of the streets of colourfully painted houses, a feature of the Italian island destination in the Venetian Lagoon, to the point where there are 1,048,053 hashtagged images on the social network.

The third Italian entry in the list of villages is Alberobello. Considered a must-see destination for visitors to Apulia, the village is famous for its trulli, typical southern-Italian stone dwellings with remarkable conical roofs.

Interestingly the eighth entry on the list, Hobbiton in New Zealand, is not a real village although it is home to a host of fictional characters. It's a film set featuring 44 'Hobbit Holes' that was created on a farm as a location for The Hobbit trilogy of movies based on JRR Tolkien's books. Today it's a popular tourist attraction.

Here are the world's top 10 most Instagrammed villages, in pictures: