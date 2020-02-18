Travel

IN PICS | One of the world's 10 most-Instagrammed villages isn't a real place

18 February 2020 - 13:47 By AFP Relaxnews
A tourist takes a snap in Burano, Italy, which is the world's fourth most Instagrammed village according to a new ranking.
Image: 123RF/deklofenak

Perched in the Italian Riviera not far from Genoa, the Cinque Terre is a group of five villages in a national park which is a Unesco world heritage site. According to an international listing established by Farawayfurniture.com, it is the most 'Instagrammed' village destination in the world, with more than two million pictures tagged.

Travellers who post pictures on Instagram are very fond of Italian villages. The country has no less than three destinations in the top 10 of a ranking of the most-Instagrammed travel destinations. The rugged coastline of the Cinque Terre, now a destination for mass tourism, has an overall total of 2,049,711 hashtags.

Some 350km to the east of this Mediterranean paradise, the second most Instagrammed Italian village in the list is Burano. Amateur photographers go to town taking pictures of the streets of colourfully painted houses, a feature of the Italian island destination in the Venetian Lagoon, to the point where there are 1,048,053 hashtagged images on the social network.

The third Italian entry in the list of villages is Alberobello. Considered a must-see destination for visitors to Apulia, the village is famous for its trulli, typical southern-Italian stone dwellings with remarkable conical roofs.

Interestingly the eighth entry on the list, Hobbiton in New Zealand, is not a real village although it is home to a host of fictional characters. It's a film set featuring 44 'Hobbit Holes' that was created on a farm as a location for The Hobbit trilogy of movies based on JRR Tolkien's books. Today it's a popular tourist attraction.

Here are the world's top 10 most Instagrammed villages, in pictures:

Riomaggiore in Cinque Terre, Italy; Cinque Terre has been hashtagged 2,049,711 on Instagram.
Image: iStock/FilippoBacci via AFP Relaxnews
Reine in Norway has been hashtagged 1,614,863 on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/rudi1976
Oia in Santorini, Greece, has been hashtagged 1,486,743 times on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/Michal Bednarek
Burano in Italy has been hashtagged 1,048,053 times on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/givaga
Colmar in France has been hashtagged 995,124 times on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/Sergey Dzyuba
Hallstatt in Austria has been hashtagged 817,211 times on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/Boris Stroujko
Alberobello in Italy has been hashtagged 584,207 on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/freeartist
Hobbiton - a village-like film set on a New Zealand farm - was hashtagged 499,028 times on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/Pablo Hidalgo
Shirakawa-go in Japan has been hashtagged 257,244 times on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/Vichaya Kiatying-Angsulee
Sidi Bou Said in Tunisia has been hashtagged 232,785 on Instagram.
Image: 123RF/Anastasia Deriy

Additional reporting by staff reporter.

