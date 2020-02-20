Four SA hotels make Forbes's prestige five-star list for the first time
South Africa has no fewer than four hotels that have been awarded five stars by the highly respected Forbes Travel Guide.
Forbes has just published its 62nd list of Star Award Winners. Both a directory and a ranking system, the Forbes list is taken very seriously by tourism professionals, who value it as a reference.
The latest edition, which ranks 1,898 properties around the globe, is the most comprehensive yet. The anonymous Forbes inspectors travelled to an additional 16 countries last year for the first time, including SA.
These inspectors spend a minimum of two nights in each hotel, pay their own way, and rate them based on up to 900 objective criteria.
According to Forbes, those hotels that are awarded five stars are “outstanding, often iconic properties with virtually flawless service and amazing facilities”.
Here are the local hotels that made the list:
- Delaire Graff Lodge, Stellenbosch
- Four Seasons Hotel The Westcliff, Johannesburg
- One&Only Cape Town
- Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa, Johannesburg.
An additional six properties in Cape Town feature among Forbes's 2020 Star Award Winners; these received either four-star or recommended rankings.
To see the full list, visit forbestravelguide.com/award-winners
• Additional reporting by staff reporter