Four SA hotels make Forbes's prestige five-star list for the first time

South Africa has no fewer than four hotels that have been awarded five stars by the highly respected Forbes Travel Guide.

Forbes has just published its 62nd list of Star Award Winners. Both a directory and a ranking system, the Forbes list is taken very seriously by tourism professionals, who value it as a reference.

The latest edition, which ranks 1,898 properties around the globe, is the most comprehensive yet. The anonymous Forbes inspectors travelled to an additional 16 countries last year for the first time, including SA.

These inspectors spend a minimum of two nights in each hotel, pay their own way, and rate them based on up to 900 objective criteria.