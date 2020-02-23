Accidental Tourist

Going solo in the US with nothing but $70 and a trusting personality

Back in the 60's Cilla Taylor often stayed with kind strangers as she made her way across America. Would she let her daughter do the same? Not a chance!

The year was 1967. I was 17, fresh out of a convent boarding school and trying to decide what to do with my life. During a gap-year trip to see relatives in the US, I bought a "99 Days for $99" ticket on Greyhound buses and took off immediately (before my UK-based parents had a chance to object).



With two drip-dry dresses in a tog bag, $70 in my purse and a trusting personality I set off for a round-America trip for three months...