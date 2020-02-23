Head in the clouds, lager in hand: Lesotho will leave you longing for more

Nothing beats a cold Maluti Lager in the highest pub in Africa, writes Nick Yell

This is my fifth trip to the Mountain Kingdom of Lesotho. The fourth time, I spent just an hour there. I was attempting to summit Sani Pass on my vintage Honda Africa Twin and was just over two-thirds of the way up when its engine died, so I never got to enjoy that cold Maluti Lager in the highest pub in Africa.



Though the ascent of Sani Pass is unfinished business for me and I'm now in a state-of-the-art 4x4, I have to settle for descending it. I've had to take an eastern through-Lesotho approach to Sani Mountain Lodge because I've just collected a mate from a guesthouse in Excelsior...