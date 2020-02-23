The new astral-themed Nova Boutique Hotel in PE is already attracting stars

Brenwin Naidu stopped over while road-testing the Mercedes-Benz's luxe V-Class bus

The first thing one notices about the Nova Boutique Hotel is the quality of carpeting underfoot. Luxuriantly thick and immaculately clean, they remind me of the shaggy (ethically sourced) lambswool mats that Rolls-Royce customers can specify.



Since opening four months ago, the establishment has already seen a list of high-profile feet meeting its plush floors, specific names and details of which are understandably kept mum...