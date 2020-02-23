Tourism
Want to explore Antarctica? Prepare to fork out at least R90k
These days, the skies over Antarctica — once the remotest, quietest place on Earth — are sometimes host to jet aircraft ferrying in well-heeled tourists
23 February 2020 - 00:00
On October 19 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, four human companions and 52 sled dogs said farewell to the good ship Fram, their winter home and base camp moored in the Ross Sea, and set out for the South Pole.
For the next 99 days on the implacable Antarctic ice, they would endure...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.