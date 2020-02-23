Tourism

Want to explore Antarctica? Prepare to fork out at least R90k

These days, the skies over Antarctica — once the remotest, quietest place on Earth — are sometimes host to jet aircraft ferrying in well-heeled tourists

On October 19 1911, Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen, four human companions and 52 sled dogs said farewell to the good ship Fram, their winter home and base camp moored in the Ross Sea, and set out for the South Pole.



For the next 99 days on the implacable Antarctic ice, they would endure...