Want your travel pics to #slay on Instagram? Hire a personal papparazo

'Shoot My Travel' helps travellers hire their own photographers in 425 spots around the globe

"Just stand with your backs to that giant cactus and pretend you're having a conversation," says Ericka, lifting her camera and clicking half a dozen times.



We are on Abbot Kinney Boulevard in Venice Beach, Los Angeles, pausing occasionally to admire the street art while our personal paparazzo follows behind...