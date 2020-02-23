The Extra Mile

What's the best and most affordable way for students to tour Vienna?

Our travel expert has the answer

Q: Kindly advise me on how to get my student son to Vienna. He wishes to visit churches and cathedrals to play on their organs as he is a music student. What would be the cheapest flight and what travel insurance would be best? He will depart from Cape Town and wishes to go in June. Would backpacking be cheaper? - Stanley Floris



A: A test booking on skyscanner.net (htpp://skyscanner.net) for flights from Cape Town to Vienna (return) in early June showed Qatar Airways as the cheapest at R8,360 — but with a nine-hour layover in Doha on the outbound route...