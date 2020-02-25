Travel

WATCH | Daring leopard snatches food right out of crocodile's mouth

25 February 2020 - 14:21 By TimesLIVE

What does one do when hungry and without food while some in the neighbourhood are devouring meat?

The answer was simple for a leopard captured on camera by Nicole Dangoor at the Bush Camp Company in Zambia when the big cat daringly grabbed food from a crocodile's mouth.

“We quickly drove up to them to see a leopard and a hyena waiting to get some of the meat. The leopard crept closer to the crocodile, seemingly interested in what the croc had in its mouth," said Dangoor.

In the video supplied by the Latest Sightings Team, the leopard managed to snatch what looked like an impala leg from the crocodile and ran off.

