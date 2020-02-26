Travel

Beds on an economy class flight? Air New Zealand dreams big

26 February 2020 - 14:01 By AFP Relaxnews
Air New Zealand has grand plans to introduce 'time-share' beds into economy class.
Image: Marty Melville/AFP

Air New Zealand on Wednesday announced a proposal to put beds in economy-class, which it said could prove a “game changer” for passengers desperate to stretch out on long-haul flights.

The airline, which operates some of the world's most lengthy flights from its remote South Pacific base, said the “Economy Skynest” aimed to bring pod-bed technology to the skies.

“A clear pain point for economy travellers on long-haul flights is the inability to stretch out,” the airline's chief marketing officer Mike Tod said.

“The development of the Economy Skynest is a direct response to that challenge.”

The pods contain six beds, each measuring 200 x 58cm with a pillow, sheets, blankets, ear plugs and a privacy curtain.

The idea is that the pods sit in the economy class cabin and passengers pre-book sessions in them to break up long-haul flights, rather than occupying them for the entire journey.

The beds will not be introduced for a least a year, as the airline works through getting the concept approved by regulators.

“This is a game changer on so many levels,” said a spokesperson for the firm, which said it was willing to license the Skynest to other airlines.

