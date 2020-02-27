Travel

IN PICS | These Cape hotels are rated among the world's most beautiful

27 February 2020 - 12:46 By nomvelo masango
Camissa House is a mountainside retreat in Oranjezicht, Cape Town.
Image: Camissa House

Travel + Leisure, an American travel magazine, has published its 15th annual list of the most beautiful hotels in the world.

Whether newly opened or recently revamped, properties had to stand out and bring fresh energy to a “been there, done that” neighbourhood to qualify.

After no less than 32 countries were visited in search of the perfect and unforgettable, Cape Town's Camissa House and Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape made the final cut. They feature on a list of 72 hotels, among them JK Place in Paris and The St Regis in Venice.

Camissa House and Lekkerwater Beach Resort also represent Africa alongside eight African and Middle Eastern destinations.

Take a virtual sho't left to the Cape and explore these two beautiful destinations through the pictures below:

CAMISSA HOUSE

Situated in Oranjezicht, this luxury boutique hotel boasts eight rooms decorated in an elegant, contemporary style. Each room features unique touches inspired by the flora and fauna of the Cape Floral Kingdom and some have terraces offering stunning ocean and city views.

The sophisticated atrium of Camissa House.
Image: Camissa House
Velvet adds a luxurious feel to the contemporary lounge of Camissa House.
Image: Camissa House
Camissa House's beautiful rooms feature touches inspired by the Cape Floral Kingdom.
Image: Camissa House
The bathrooms are every bit as stylish and luxurious as the guest rooms at Camissa House.
Image: Camissa House

LEKKERWATER BEACH LODGE

About three hours drive from Cape Town, Lekkerwater Beach Lodge is set on the beach. Its seaside location is echoed in the blue and white palette that runs throughout the nature-inspired décor of the lodge's seven rooms.

Lekkerwater Beach Lodge features seven rooms set along a pristine stretch of beach.
Image: Lekkerwater Beach Lodge
The main area of Lekkerwater Beach Lodge features a wrap-around terrace that takes full advantage of its spectacular setting on a beach in the De Hoop Nature Reserve.
Image: Lekkerwater Beach Lodge
A wealth of natural textures add to the earthy feel of the decor at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge.
Image: Lekkerwater Beach Lodge
The rooms at Lekkerwater Beach Lodge are stylish, earthy and comfortable.
Image: Lekkerwater Beach Lodge

