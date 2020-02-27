IN PICS | These Cape hotels are rated among the world's most beautiful

Travel + Leisure, an American travel magazine, has published its 15th annual list of the most beautiful hotels in the world.

Whether newly opened or recently revamped, properties had to stand out and bring fresh energy to a “been there, done that” neighbourhood to qualify.

After no less than 32 countries were visited in search of the perfect and unforgettable, Cape Town's Camissa House and Lekkerwater Beach Lodge at De Hoop Nature Reserve in the Western Cape made the final cut. They feature on a list of 72 hotels, among them JK Place in Paris and The St Regis in Venice.

Camissa House and Lekkerwater Beach Resort also represent Africa alongside eight African and Middle Eastern destinations.

Take a virtual sho't left to the Cape and explore these two beautiful destinations through the pictures below: