The world's 10 most Instagrammable honeymoon spots - one is in SA

27 February 2020 - 00:00 By Sanet Oberholzer
Paris is the most popular honeymoon destination for fans of the 'gram.
Image: 123RF/Ekaterina Pokrovsky

In the family of South African cities, it’s no secret that Cape Town is the favourite child of many locals. Now it seems to be a favourite destination for snap-happy honeymooners too.

That's according to a list of the top 10 honeymoon destinations on Instagram, released by The Photo Team, a photography and videography company in the UK.

To compile their list, they combed through all the results generated when searching #honeymoondestinations on Instagram.

The Mother City came in at eighth place with an astonishing 12,234,629 hashtags. 

Want your travel pics to #slay on Instagram? Hire a personal papparazo

'Shoot My Travel' helps travellers hire their own photographers in 425 spots around the globe
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Coming in at number one was the city of love, Paris, which had been tagged over 120-million times.

Destinations in Asia and Italy also proved popular with newlyweds and featured multiple times on the list.

According to The Photo Team, here are the world's 10 most Instagrammable honeymoon destinations:

  1. Paris
  2. Bali
  3. Tokyo
  4. Bangkok
  5. Sicily
  6. Buenos Aires
  7. Venice
  8. Cape Town
  9. Sri Lanka
  10. Cancun

