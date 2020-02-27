The world's 10 most Instagrammable honeymoon spots - one is in SA
In the family of South African cities, it’s no secret that Cape Town is the favourite child of many locals. Now it seems to be a favourite destination for snap-happy honeymooners too.
That's according to a list of the top 10 honeymoon destinations on Instagram, released by The Photo Team, a photography and videography company in the UK.
To compile their list, they combed through all the results generated when searching #honeymoondestinations on Instagram.
The Mother City came in at eighth place with an astonishing 12,234,629 hashtags.
Coming in at number one was the city of love, Paris, which had been tagged over 120-million times.
Destinations in Asia and Italy also proved popular with newlyweds and featured multiple times on the list.
According to The Photo Team, here are the world's 10 most Instagrammable honeymoon destinations:
- Paris
- Bali
- Tokyo
- Bangkok
- Sicily
- Buenos Aires
- Venice
- Cape Town
- Sri Lanka
- Cancun