The world's 10 most Instagrammable honeymoon spots - one is in SA

In the family of South African cities, it’s no secret that Cape Town is the favourite child of many locals. Now it seems to be a favourite destination for snap-happy honeymooners too.

That's according to a list of the top 10 honeymoon destinations on Instagram, released by The Photo Team, a photography and videography company in the UK.

To compile their list, they combed through all the results generated when searching #honeymoondestinations on Instagram.

The Mother City came in at eighth place with an astonishing 12,234,629 hashtags.