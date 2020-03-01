Accidental Tourist

Bad road trips are the real thing (& weirdly worth it)

From cashflow problems in Berlin to mariachi bars in Playa del Carmen, Carlos Amato recalls his worst travel mistakes

Hitch-hiking is a skill, and we lacked it. After a long, cold day of standing and waving, my tjommie Robin and I had managed to catch only two lifts, covering 354km - from Grahamstown to Plettenberg Bay.



We had thus fallen 520km short of our goal for the day: Cape Town. Maybe this was because we looked like unwashed, 18-year-old, BA-registered idiots - whether viewed from a distance or at close quarters. It wasn't a misleading impression...