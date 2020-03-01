Accidental Tourist
Bad road trips are the real thing (& weirdly worth it)
From cashflow problems in Berlin to mariachi bars in Playa del Carmen, Carlos Amato recalls his worst travel mistakes
01 March 2020 - 00:00
Hitch-hiking is a skill, and we lacked it. After a long, cold day of standing and waving, my tjommie Robin and I had managed to catch only two lifts, covering 354km - from Grahamstown to Plettenberg Bay.
We had thus fallen 520km short of our goal for the day: Cape Town. Maybe this was because we looked like unwashed, 18-year-old, BA-registered idiots - whether viewed from a distance or at close quarters. It wasn't a misleading impression...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.