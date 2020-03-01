Island-hopping

Escape the hashtagging crowd on these 4 sleepy Greek islands

Paxos, Tinos, Skopelos and Delos all offer something special for those who want total peace and quiet in a Mediterranean paradise

PAXOS: PERFECT FOR FAMILIES



Seven years ago, on our first visit to Paxos, we pulled into the tiny fishing village of Loggos at midnight, having skimmed across the silvery channel from Corfu by water taxi. My family and I have returned to this less-trammelled idyll almost every year since...