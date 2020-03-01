The Extra Mile

I'm a South African citizen living abroad. Can I come home on an expired SA passport?

Our travel expert has the answers

Q. I have both a South African and a British passport. I live in the UK but intend to go back to SA to renew my passport, which expired two months ago. My British passport is still valid. The trip is specifically to renew my passport and visit family. Would I have any issues? - Fraser Kilian



A. In general, British-passport holders don't need a visa to enter SA for stays of up 90 days, as long as they have a return ticket, their passport is valid for at least 30 days after their departure date and they have two empty pages for stamps...