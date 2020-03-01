My Travelling Life

Rocker Arno Carstens wants to see Antarctica 'before it melts'

Travelling comes with the territory for this musician, who lists New York, Venice and Zanzibar among his favourite spots

I have a montage of memories of childhood holidays: family chaos and early dinners in small-town caravan parks from Ceres to Stilbaai; camels and palm trees in Namibia; the steam from the hot springs around Goudini Spa; running around and hanging from trees like a little Tarzan in the forest at Citrusdal hot springs; waking up in the dunes of the West Coast with penguins and springbok grazing in the morning mist; and the most beautiful, brightest stars I've ever seen on Van Rhynshoek farm in Calvinia.



My first trip abroad was with the Springbok Nude Girls in the early '90s playing a bunch of club shows around London. I remember crazy shows with equally crazy afterparties. Our first trip to Belgium knocked my socks off. I couldn't believe how many beautiful blonde women there were who could all "understand Afrikaans". Fact of the day: Flemish is basically Afrikaans...