Extreme adventure

Solo, unassisted and unsupported: women are pushing the limits in Antarctica

Four women have just skied solo to the South Pole, more than in any previous year

Make no bones about it, Antarctica is a continent that kills.



"It's a place that wants you dead," said polar explorer Robert Swan, who walked Captain Scott's route to the South Pole in 1985. "Scott found that out 100 years ago."..