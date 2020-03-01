Local(ish)

Switch off, unwind at these blissfully remote Southern African spots

Try one of these splendid lodges and camps, where, as the cellphone signal starts to fade the true adventure begins

SOUTH AFRICA: LEKKERWATER BEACH LODGE



De Hoop Nature Reserve is one of the most beautiful and remote stretches of Indian Ocean coastline. It takes a bit of effort and driving to get to the Beach Lodge, perched on a small cliff overlooking the often misty sea. There are only seven rooms, hovering above stunning fynbos vegetation. All have views of endless, white sandy beach...