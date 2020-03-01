Travel hacks

#travelfails: Our writers made these rookie mistakes, so you don't have to

Inspired by a recent survey of traveller's mistakes, we asked some Sunday Times staffers to tell us theirs

YOLISA MKELE: FEATURES WRITER



Despite the fact that in 2020 you can pay restaurant bills with apps, apply for a bank loan on the toilet and fly a drone with your phone, you absolutely cannot board a plane without a pen...