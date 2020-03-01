Travel hacks
#travelfails: Our writers made these rookie mistakes, so you don't have to
Inspired by a recent survey of traveller's mistakes, we asked some Sunday Times staffers to tell us theirs
01 March 2020 - 00:02
YOLISA MKELE: FEATURES WRITER
Despite the fact that in 2020 you can pay restaurant bills with apps, apply for a bank loan on the toilet and fly a drone with your phone, you absolutely cannot board a plane without a pen...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.