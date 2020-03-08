Adventure

10 Alaskan adventures to add to your bucket list

From walking on glaciers to cruising for polar bears, this state on the edge of the United States has it all

1. WALK IN THE PARKS



There are so many spectacular walks in Alaska the challenge is deciding which ones to pick. UK-based Ramblers Holidays (https://www.ramblersholidays.co.uk/) has an itinerary of full-day walks, most moderately challenging but with some steep ascents and rough paths in remote areas. Travelling in maximum groups of 12, the tour mainly focuses on classic national park regions, and a trip highlight is the strenuous 16km Harding Icefield Trail, near Seward, with its close-up views of glacial cracks and crevasses...