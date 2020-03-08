Cruising

Fine food, fantastic sights on Oceania cruise around southern African coast

Sanet Oberholzer hops on board the MS Nautica in Cape Town for a week-long cruise, with stops in Walvis Bay, Port Elizabeth and more

I feel happiest when I'm at the ocean - something I attribute to childhood holidays building sand castles and collecting sea shells along KwaZulu-Natal's south coast. The only thing better than lounging on the beach or waking to the sunrise over salty waves is to spend your days on them. A pirate life seems a bit precarious but spending some time on a cruise ship takes me to a happy place.







Recently, I found my happy place on board the Oceania Nautica for a seven-day cruise. When everybody returns to work at the beginning of January, there are few things as satisfying as flying to Cape Town for a voyage to Namibia, back down the Cape Peninsula and on to Port Elizabeth and East London...