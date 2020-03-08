Accidental Tourist
Planning to meet in a foreign city? Get your ducks in a row
Dianne Stewart loses her husband in London
08 March 2020 - 00:00
'Meet you at the bookstore at 4pm."
We hadn't specified exactly where to meet. I wasn't sure if he'd meant the second-floor fiction section or non-fiction on the third. Or was it the coffee shop on the top floor for a late cappuccino?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.