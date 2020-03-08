Travel

Adventure

'This has become our life': SA family reflects on 'Africa Clockwise' journey

Comedian Mark Sampson and writer Sam Pearce took their kids Ruby and Zola on a road trip through the continent to raise awareness on climate change

08 March 2020 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

More than 47,000km, 38 countries, 27 breakdowns and only one flat tyre during a six-and-a-half-year road trip.

That’s the incredible story of a Cape Town family who are finally back after renting out their house to drive clockwise round Africa in a 41-year-old truck powered by waste vegetable oil — the first people to drive round Africa without using fossil fuels...

