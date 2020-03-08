The Extra Mile

Travel insurance in the age of coronavirus: what's the deal?

At least one SA insurer has launched special cover for corona-related contingencies, but it's gonna cost you

The rapid spread of the novel Coronavirus has filled many would-be travelers with trepidation, especially as Covid-19 has now infiltrated popular European travel destinations (most notably Italy.)



With the April holidays fast approaching, holiday-goers must decide whether or not to embark as planned, particularly given that medical professionals have urged people to take a conservative approach to travel in and out of populous regions. If, however, you decide to err on the side of caution, there’s a strong chance that you’re going to forfeit the greater part of your investment...