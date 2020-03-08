Coronavirus
Why I cancelled a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Thailand
Concerns about the impact of coronavirus lead Paula Andropoulos to make a tough decision
08 March 2020 - 00:00
I should confess that I have always been neurotic, often to the point of idiocy. My decision, therefore, to forego a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Thailand is not necessarily reflective of the workings of an altogether healthy mind.
In January, I was given the opportunity to tour some of the more remote regions of Thailand, an excursion that would span both its pristine beaches and historic ruins...
