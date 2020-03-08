Coronavirus

Why I cancelled a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Thailand

Concerns about the impact of coronavirus lead Paula Andropoulos to make a tough decision

I should confess that I have always been neurotic, often to the point of idiocy. My decision, therefore, to forego a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Thailand is not necessarily reflective of the workings of an altogether healthy mind.



In January, I was given the opportunity to tour some of the more remote regions of Thailand, an excursion that would span both its pristine beaches and historic ruins...