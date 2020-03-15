Jazz lovers, here are eight hot spots to get your groove on in Cape Town

Allison Foat rounds up the best live-music venues in the Mother City

The live-jazz landscape in Cape Town is smoking hot. Bars, backyards and halls around the city are clearing space for gigs. And whether it's jazz standards, chaotically structured improvisation or mellow grooves you're after, the sessions are world class, guaranteed to quicken your pulse and blow your hair back.



1. THE CRYPT..