Train travel
Live bands and DJs: travelling Europe aboard the Jazz Night Express is a real trip
Dancing into the wee hours, Florence Derrick discovers how well the rhythm of jazz and the train go together as she travels from Rotterdam to Berlin
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Deep in the Dutch countryside, the vintage train trundles past windmill-dotted hay fields and canals stacked with state-of-the-art houseboats. Cyclists stop to watch as the burgundy carriages roll between level crossings, slow enough for the lilting sound of a saxophone solo to lazily drift through the open windows and into the late-June breeze.
On board, the Ntjam Rosie Quartet croons out soulful R&B, while a packed-together audience sips on two beers (each) and sways to the rhythm of steel tyres and bongos, languid in the golden-hour heat...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.