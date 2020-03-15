Train travel

Live bands and DJs: travelling Europe aboard the Jazz Night Express is a real trip

Dancing into the wee hours, Florence Derrick discovers how well the rhythm of jazz and the train go together as she travels from Rotterdam to Berlin

Deep in the Dutch countryside, the vintage train trundles past windmill-dotted hay fields and canals stacked with state-of-the-art houseboats. Cyclists stop to watch as the burgundy carriages roll between level crossings, slow enough for the lilting sound of a saxophone solo to lazily drift through the open windows and into the late-June breeze.



On board, the Ntjam Rosie Quartet croons out soulful R&B, while a packed-together audience sips on two beers (each) and sways to the rhythm of steel tyres and bongos, languid in the golden-hour heat...