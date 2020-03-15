Accidental Tourist
The weird tattoo on my butt may have saved my butt
This Indonesian tribe uses inking to please the gods - apparently it worked for Benedict Allen
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Luck. We all need our fair share of it, or at least a bit of divine intervention every now and then. "There but for the grace of God go I," we mutter thankfully as another friend goes bankrupt or takes to the bottle.
So it is for the adventurer. The best you can do is plan for every eventuality. There's the Plan A, Plan B and then the Plan C: the Exit Strategy, for when the other two plans turn out to be useless...
