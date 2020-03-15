My Travelling Life

Your attitude is the most important thing on any holiday, says Lira

There are always frustrations involved in travelling - like rude French taxi drivers - but you shouldn't let them ruin the whole experience, says the local singing sensation. She tells us more about her travel highs and lows







I travel a lot. I try to reach one or two new places every year. I've seen the Northern Lights, I've been dog-sledding, I've been skydiving in Swakopmund, I've been skiing, I've done paragliding, windsurfing, water-skiing - everything I could possibly do in this lifetime...