My Travelling Life
Your attitude is the most important thing on any holiday, says Lira
There are always frustrations involved in travelling - like rude French taxi drivers - but you shouldn't let them ruin the whole experience, says the local singing sensation. She tells us more about her travel highs and lows
15 March 2020 - 00:00
I travel a lot. I try to reach one or two new places every year. I've seen the Northern Lights, I've been dog-sledding, I've been skydiving in Swakopmund, I've been skiing, I've done paragliding, windsurfing, water-skiing - everything I could possibly do in this lifetime...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.