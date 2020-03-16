No charge for cancelling your Airbnb reservation during Covid-19 pandemic

The policy also applies to all bookings in the world with the notable exception of domestic travel in mainland China.

Airbnb says that hosts around the world have demonstrated flexibility and understanding during the global coronavirus pandemic with 86% of money returned in the form of refunds over the last month.

The company also says it will not collect fees from reservations cancelled under the policy.

“We understand that this announcement will impact hosts around the world, many of whom depend on the economics they generate on Airbnb. We will be working in the days and weeks ahead to identify tools and initiatives to support our hosts during these very challenging times.”