MSC halts South African cruises amid coronavirus outbreak

MSC Cruises will stop all remaining South African cruises for the cruise season ending April 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said on Tuesday morning.

The cruise liner's decision comes days after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the closure of 35 of South Africa's 52 land-based ports of entry in an effort to control the spread of the disease.

"In light of the extraordinary circumstances the world is currently facing in connection with the coronavirus and in consultation with all relevant stakeholders and government MSC Cruises has taken the decision to stop all its remaining South African cruise departures for the 2019/2020 cruise season ending April 2020.

"The last cruise departed on March 16 2020 and will return on March 20," MSC said.