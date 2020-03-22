5 Instagram accounts that'll satisfy your wanderlust as you stay home

4. MELISSA HIE (GIRL EAT WORLD)

For those who view trying new foods as an inextricable part of the travel experience, Melissa Hie's account is for you. Her busy, beautiful feed shows off not only the places she goes but also the delicious bites she meets and munches along the way. She is based in Singapore, but her travels so far have included Ukraine, Jordan, Australia, Tasmania, Bali and Japan. Fancy some chai at a henna ceremony in India? Fresh mooncake at a mid-autumn festival in Singapore? Girleatworld is your gal.

Follow: @girleatworld