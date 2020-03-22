5 Instagram accounts that'll satisfy your wanderlust as you stay home
These inspiring influencers have got great travel content, making for the perfect distraction while social distancing
1. EMILIE RISTEVSKI (HELLO EMILIE)
Australia-based creative Emilie Ristevski's work will make you sit back and think, "wow". In her fantastic feed, dazzling landscapes weave into one another, from snow-capped mountains to misty piers, from rocky mountain ranges to barren stretches. If you're in need of a dream-like travel escape, this is the one for you.
Follow: @helloemilie
2. BECKY VAN DIJK
Becky van Dijk makes leaving the corporate world to dive into travel blogging and entrepreneurship look as effortless as one of her Instagram poses in front of a castle in wintry Europe or towering columns in bold Marrakech. She spends her days travelling the world and collecting elegant snaps along the way to leave followers both jealous and endlessly inspired.
Follow: @beckyvandijk
3. NATALIE ROOS (TAILS OF A MERMAID)
Natalie Roos is a travel blogger and photographer. Born and raised in SA, she now lives in Nairobi, Kenya. Filled with exotic shots of lush greenery and turquoise waters catching endless sunrays, her feed is a hive of travel inspiration and feel-good vibes that reflect her mission to explore more of East Africa in between her travels abroad. Her frequent hints of fun with friends in exotic places will make you want to join her girl gang.
Follow: @tailsofamermaid
4. MELISSA HIE (GIRL EAT WORLD)
For those who view trying new foods as an inextricable part of the travel experience, Melissa Hie's account is for you. Her busy, beautiful feed shows off not only the places she goes but also the delicious bites she meets and munches along the way. She is based in Singapore, but her travels so far have included Ukraine, Jordan, Australia, Tasmania, Bali and Japan. Fancy some chai at a henna ceremony in India? Fresh mooncake at a mid-autumn festival in Singapore? Girleatworld is your gal.
Follow: @girleatworld
5. MELANIE VAN ZYL
Melanie van Zyl is a freelance travel photojournalist with a soft spot for documenting the raw beauty of the African continent. Her focus is on Namibia, Botswana and her home country, SA. If her pictures don't make you hanker for the call of a bushveld bird, the sun setting over the bush or an escape into the great outdoors, then surely nothing will.
Follow: @melaniejanevz