Heavens opening fast: the latest news in the space-tourism race

Plans for private space travel are well advanced

In the realms of outer space, where 562 humans have so far travelled, developments for planned space tourism are leaping ahead.



Last year Virgin Galactic unveiled its luxury Gaia space traveller lounge in New Mexico and now Nasa, in partnership with space tourism startup Axiom Space, has released designs for its first commercial module, which it aims to be able to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) by 2024...