Heavens opening fast: the latest news in the space-tourism race
Plans for private space travel are well advanced
22 March 2020 - 00:00
In the realms of outer space, where 562 humans have so far travelled, developments for planned space tourism are leaping ahead.
Last year Virgin Galactic unveiled its luxury Gaia space traveller lounge in New Mexico and now Nasa, in partnership with space tourism startup Axiom Space, has released designs for its first commercial module, which it aims to be able to dock at the International Space Station (ISS) by 2024...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.