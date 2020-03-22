Nine great books that'll allow you to travel vicariously

1. Wild by Cheryl Strayed

Take a hike on the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) from the Mojave Desert to Washington State with Cheryl Strayed.

At 22, she self-sabotages her life when her mother dies of cancer and her family scatters. Thinking that she has lost everything, she cheats on her husband by having indiscriminate sex, and starts to take heroin. Her husband leaves her (obviously) and she impulsively decides to hike the PCT with no experience - alone.

It's a memoir filled with angst, painful descriptions of bloody feet, loads of sex and how trying to survive the wild leads Strayed to deal with her inner demons.

2. Traveling with Pomegranates: A Mother-Daughter Story by Sue Monk Kidd and Ann Kidd Taylor

Between 1998 and 2000 bestselling novelist Sue (The Secret Lives of Bees) and her daughter Ann go on a pilgrimage together in Greece and France. It's a dual memoir of mom and daughter as they tenderly write about exploring the sights and joys of the two countries, dealing with depression, coming to grips with aging and coming-of-age, and reconnecting as two adult women. Traveling with Pomegranates is glorious and honest in the storytelling of how it is to travel with a loved one.

3. A Walk in the Woods: Rediscovering America on the Appalachian Trail by Bill Bryson

Bill Bryson is truly one of the funniest writers in travel. If there is one book of his to read (OK, besides One Summer: America, 1927), this is it. Here he describes his attempt to walk the Appalachian Trail. If you want to learn about the long US trail, its history, environment, people and most of all bears, Bryson describes it expertly with humour.