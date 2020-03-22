Stuck indoors? These five travel podcasts will take you on a trip
Physical travel is complicated for now thanks to Covid-19, but these podcasts can help satisfy your wanderlust
1. FLIGHT OF FANCY
Travel journalist Ben Groundwater covers everything the intrepid traveller needs to know through engaging interviews with a host of experts and experienced travellers, from border crossings to making the best of well-trodden and overexposed travel experiences that still have something to offer.
2. THE THOUGHTFUL TRAVEL PODCAST
Travel-lover Amanda Kendle curates a selection of the best and most entertaining travel stories from a wide selection of fellow travel addicts. A warmly enthusiastic ode to the travel experience, delivered in good company and with plenty of humour and occasional thrills.
3. WOMEN WHO TRAVEL
Hosted by the editors of Condé Nast Traveler, this is a useful and engaging exploration of the challenges and rewards of travel for women. Full of stories, advice and answers to questions, it's a handy guide for anyone looking to expand their horizons.
4. DIRTBAG DIARIES
Whether you love the outdoors or just like listening to great stories about being outdoors, this podcast delivers on both counts. It's a series of tales about the ups, downs and wonders of outdoor adventure that's been a firm favourite since it started in 2007.
5. ON SHE GOES
Hosted by Call Your Girlfriend podcaster Aminatou Sow, this show is focused on giving advice to and sharing the stories of women of colour and their travel experiences. It's a necessary and useful podcast that manages to balance entertainment and information in an easy-to-digest and thoughtful package.