Stuck indoors? These five travel podcasts will take you on a trip

1. FLIGHT OF FANCY

Travel journalist Ben Groundwater covers everything the intrepid traveller needs to know through engaging interviews with a host of experts and experienced travellers, from border crossings to making the best of well-trodden and overexposed travel experiences that still have something to offer.

2. THE THOUGHTFUL TRAVEL PODCAST

Travel-lover Amanda Kendle curates a selection of the best and most entertaining travel stories from a wide selection of fellow travel addicts. A warmly enthusiastic ode to the travel experience, delivered in good company and with plenty of humour and occasional thrills.

3. WOMEN WHO TRAVEL

Hosted by the editors of Condé Nast Traveler, this is a useful and engaging exploration of the challenges and rewards of travel for women. Full of stories, advice and answers to questions, it's a handy guide for anyone looking to expand their horizons.