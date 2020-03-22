Travel

Stuck indoors? These five travel podcasts will take you on a trip

Physical travel is complicated for now thanks to Covid-19, but these podcasts can help satisfy your wanderlust

Tymon Smith Columnist
22 March 2020 - 00:00 By
Pop on a travel podcast, close your eyes and imagine you're somewhere balmy and tropical.
Pop on a travel podcast, close your eyes and imagine you're somewhere balmy and tropical.
Image: 123RF/karandaev

1. FLIGHT OF FANCY

Travel journalist Ben Groundwater covers everything the intrepid traveller needs to know through engaging interviews with a host of experts and experienced travellers, from border crossings to making the best of well-trodden and overexposed travel experiences that still have something to offer.

2. THE THOUGHTFUL TRAVEL PODCAST

Travel-lover Amanda Kendle curates a selection of the best and most entertaining travel stories from a wide selection of fellow travel addicts. A warmly enthusiastic ode to the travel experience, delivered in good company and with plenty of humour and occasional thrills.

3. WOMEN WHO TRAVEL

Hosted by the editors of Condé Nast Traveler, this is a useful and engaging exploration of the challenges and rewards of travel for women. Full of stories, advice and answers to questions, it's a handy guide for anyone looking to expand their horizons.

4. DIRTBAG DIARIES

Whether you love the outdoors or just like listening to great stories about being outdoors, this podcast delivers on both counts. It's a series of tales about the ups, downs and wonders of outdoor adventure that's been a firm favourite since it started in 2007.

5. ON SHE GOES

Hosted by Call Your Girlfriend podcaster Aminatou Sow, this show is focused on giving advice to and sharing the stories of women of colour and their travel experiences. It's a necessary and useful podcast that manages to balance entertainment and information in an easy-to-digest and thoughtful package.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Around the world in 10 breathtaking travel photographs

The Travel Photographer of the Year showcases the world's best photographs. These are our favourites ...
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Four wellness apps & podcasts that'll help you live your best life

Collectively they provide inspirational listening, meditation tips and more
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  5. Should you throw in the towel? To gym or not to gym in the time of Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...