Travel

You can't travel, but you can stream: five series for wannabe globetrotters

Here are some shows to sate your wanderlust while you self-isolate

Tymon Smith Columnist
22 March 2020 - 00:00 By

1. DARK TOURIST

What's it about: Kiwi journalist David Farrier takes you into the macabre and surreal world of dark tourism — the global phenomenon of people who like to travel not to the usual picturesque places punted on the Travel Channel but rather to strange places like nuclear-accident sites, the neighbourhoods ravaged by Colombia's drug wars and voodoo festivals in Benin...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Airline passengers from high-risk countries prevented from disembarking Travel
  2. Only Somhale would have a wedding cake that magically floats midair Food
  3. Porn in the pandemic: searches for corona-themed adult videos spike Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | 'I wouldn’t dare do this outside' - Zozi Tunzi shows off hidden talent ... Lifestyle
  5. Should you throw in the towel? To gym or not to gym in the time of Covid-19 Health & Sex

Latest Videos

Airports, ports and borders: What we know so far about South Africa's travel ban
Covid-19 cruise control: 1,700 cruise ship passengers to head home after ...