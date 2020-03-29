Virtual Travel
Five great places to 'take' kids without leaving home during lockdown
Keep the children entertained - and engaged with the world - with these online options: virtual rollercoasters, jellyfish webcams and more
29 March 2020 - 00:00
1. LEGOLAND
It's true: everything is awesome, thanks to Visit Orlando, which offers virtual tours of several attractions in Florida, US. This includes Legoland (https://www.visitorlando.com/en/things-to-do/virtual-tours/legoland-florida-resort) where you can ride the Dragon rollercoaster in VR or join Emmet and friends (from The Lego Movie, silly) as they check out the park's attractions. Visit visitorlando.com (https://www.visitorlando.com/en/things-to-do/virtual-tours/legoland-florida-resort)..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.