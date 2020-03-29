Virtual Travel

Five great places to 'take' kids without leaving home during lockdown

Keep the children entertained - and engaged with the world - with these online options: virtual rollercoasters, jellyfish webcams and more

1. LEGOLAND



It's true: everything is awesome, thanks to Visit Orlando, which offers virtual tours of several attractions in Florida, US. This includes Legoland (https://www.visitorlando.com/en/things-to-do/virtual-tours/legoland-florida-resort) where you can ride the Dragon rollercoaster in VR or join Emmet and friends (from The Lego Movie, silly) as they check out the park's attractions. Visit visitorlando.com (https://www.visitorlando.com/en/things-to-do/virtual-tours/legoland-florida-resort)..