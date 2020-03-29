Go home Covidiots! Virus-fearing country folk lash out at city visitors

Country dwellers fume as Londoners descend in droves for a day out at national beauty spots in the UK

A backlash against those ignoring social-distancing instructions has seen people in rural communities in the UK urging outsiders to "go home" as parks and beauty spots have been packed with visitors.



This week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a total shutdown, similar to the restrictions in SA, but days before, some tourist destinations and national parks saw their busiest days ever as people ignored the "advice" to stay 2m apart in order to get out and enjoy the sunshine...