'I cried when I told the staff our small hotel was closing'

The guest rooms are locked, curtains drawn and geysers sensibly switched off. All the staff, except for three gardeners, have gone home, on full pay for the next two weeks at least - possibly until after Easter.

My footsteps echo in the empty restaurant. The kitchen is spotlessly clean and eerily quiet. The lounge feels uncomfortably large. I look out the window and see the geese have taken to the swimming pool.

For a small boutique hotel in the middle of Limpopo, we've been strangely connected to the coronavirus since it first broke out in China in January. That's because the partner of one of our waiters, Lufuno Nkuna, has been studying engineering in Nanjing and she was locked down some months ago. We have tracked her situation daily, like a soap opera, waiting for the next report via WhatsApp or Skype.

Then, of course, our daily conversation turned to the repatriation of the 146 South Africans from Wuhan and then we talked about whether Bishop Lekganyane would go ahead, despite government wishes, with the annual Easter gathering of some 6-million-odd ZCC pilgrims at Moria near Polokwane (now on hold).