Accidental Tourist

Souk and you shall find the right rug — or five — in Morocco

Nikki Temkin needed all her willpower to resist the sales pitch of a master of persuasion in Fes' old market

"You deserve it Nikki. You deserve it." I was trapped in a small, airless room surrounded by what seemed like millions of carpets. The hypnotic voice telling me that I should buy a carpet was not my own but that of Omar the carpet seller.



"Go on do it," he intoned, eyes wild, gesticulating ferociously in a practised, wide-armed greeting of the wall-to-wall emporium of carpets. "Why not buy four or five? You can sell them for fortunes back home to your friends. It'll pay for your whole trip ... think of it."..