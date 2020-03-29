UK 'plague village' proved 350 years ago that social distancing can win

By then it was clear to the vicar of Eyam, the Rev William Mompesson, that drastic steps were required. He came up with a three-part plan. First, that families should bury their own dead and second that the church would be closed and that future services would take place in the open air.

But it was the third part of his plan that gives Eyam its incredible place in the history books. Mompesson persuaded the villagers that Eyam should be sealed off in a self-imposed quarantine in order to ensure that the plague would not spread to the surrounding villages. The villagers agreed.

They created a perimeter of boundary stones that they vowed not to cross and went home to await their fate.

Over 350 years later what's incredible about their case is that, even without the benefit of the sophisticated science that we have today, they understood something about how the disease was spread and how cleanliness was paramount.

To get food into the village they struck a deal with merchants from neighbouring villages. Eyam's residents bored holes into their boundary stones and would leave coins in the holes, soaked in vinegar as a disinfectant. The merchants would collect the money and leave them meat and grains in return.

There can be no denying that the plague took a great toll on the village. Entire families were wiped out. And yet, over the several months that the village remained in isolation, only two people are known to have fled. And then on November 1 1667 the last victim, Abraham Morton, died. Suddenly the plague was gone as swiftly as it had come. The quarantine was lifted.

The final death toll is disputed but the church in Eyam records 273 lives lost. In the capital, meanwhile, the disease eventually killed 100,000 people. The folk of Eyam - who lost around a quarter of their 1,000-strong population (though this too is disputed) - to this day have been remembered for their self-sacrifice. They are believed to have saved the much more crowded nearby towns of Manchester and Sheffield, which the plague never reached.