WATCH | SA Tourism tells Mzansi to stay indoors: Don’t travel now so you can travel later

30 March 2020 - 10:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
SA Tourism has urged South Africans to stay at home so they can enjoy the country's favourite destinations, including Cape Town, when the pandemic is under control.
Image: Cape Town Tourism / Craig Howes

“Don’t travel now so you can travel later.”

These are the words from South African Tourism, calling on citizens to practise social distancing and self-isolating by staying home.

The two videos were launched  during the 21-day national lockdown, and reinforce the message that people will travel and welcome the world again after the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 90-second videos emphasise the importance of heeding President Cyril Ramaphosa's call to stay home in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus while showing picturesque shots of much-loved tourist attractions in the country.

“We will meet again. We will do the things that matter with the people we love again. We will go back to our favourite spots, and we will even discover new ones.

“We will travel again, and we will gather again. For us to all to travel tomorrow, we have to stay home today.”

Watch the videos below:

