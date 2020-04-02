WATCH | What happens when a flight attendant tries to work from home

A YouTube skit produced by a Canadian couple has the internet chuckling at the scenario that imagines a flight attendant bringing the work home.

In full flight attendant gear — neck scarf, white blouse, regulation skirt, shoes and upswept hair — wife Kristen gives her husband, YouTuber, magician and entertainer Wes Barker, an in-flight safety briefing, offers him “a sweet or salty snack” and tries to sell him his own booze during a duty-free sale.

“Are you literally trying to sell me my own alcohol?”

“So would you like to purchase some duty-free?”

Pointing to a bottle of Jameson, husband shouts, “I got that for my birthday!”

“So is that a no?”