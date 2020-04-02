Travel

WATCH | What happens when a flight attendant tries to work from home

02 April 2020 - 15:50 By AFP Relaxnews

WATCH | What happens when flight attendants work from home. WARNING: Video contains swearing.

A YouTube skit produced by a Canadian couple has the internet chuckling at the scenario that imagines a flight attendant bringing the work home.

In full flight attendant gear — neck scarf, white blouse, regulation skirt, shoes and upswept hair — wife Kristen gives her husband, YouTuber, magician and entertainer Wes Barker, an in-flight safety briefing, offers him “a sweet or salty snack” and tries to sell him his own booze during a duty-free sale.

“Are you literally trying to sell me my own alcohol?”

“So would you like to purchase some duty-free?”

Pointing to a bottle of Jameson, husband shouts, “I got that for my birthday!”

“So is that a no?”

Are you literally trying to sell me my own alcohol?

The sketch nails down the flight attendant's day to a T, from sneaking in a snack while they can behind the curtain in the galley and calling their partners from their hotel room during layovers to trying to eat their lunch in peace by the lav.

The lighthearted video comes at a time when the global health pandemic has put millions of airline workers and flight attendants out of work. Airline workers have also been giving the video rave reviews for capturing their lives so accurately.

“Love love love this!” wrote one viewer. “I've been a flight attendant for over 36 years and this completely captures our lives on-board the aircraft ... You deserve an award by the association of flight attendants and everyone else!”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Local and international beauty influencers nail the viral 'Don't rush challenge'

The challenge is named after Young T's 2019 single, 'Don't rush'
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Lockdown = cooking experiments gone wild

Whether it eating popcorn or experimenting like a pro, the world is in the same boat.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

13 funny coronavirus memes only stressed-out parents will get

Self-isolation is creating a new-found appreciation for teachers
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. OPINION | Is lockdown a death sentence for SA's independent restaurants? Food
  2. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  3. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle
  4. Covid-19 symptoms: what's the difference between a dry and a wet cough? Health & Sex
  5. BMW M135i vs Mercedes-AMG A35: which is the better bet? Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask
Covid-19 screening and testing rolled out in Alexandra