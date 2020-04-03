Travel

Missing the bush? Go on safari during lockdown

SA viewers of WildEarth live safaris soar this week

03 April 2020 - 13:00 By Claire Keeton

Go on sunrise and sunset safaris while you are in lockdown. When WildEarth isn't live, you can view the feed from the waterhole camera in the Djuma Private Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand/Geater Kruger National Park area​.

Go on safari in the Greater Kruger National Park during lockdown with WildEarth, an award-winning broadcaster of live safaris and wildlife.

Free sunrise and sunset game drives past ubiquitous impala, elephants and hippos in SA’s biggest game reserve are an absorbing way to escape your four walls.

A hyena clan with gawky pups is an attraction on the safari in Djuma Private Game Reserve in Sabi Sands, in the Greater Kruger reserve.

This week SA viewership had increased fifteenfold, overtaking American fans of the safari broadcast for the first time, said WildEarth co-founder Graham Wallington.

“The new people love it, which we can see from how they watch.

“Africa is now in the lead as the continent from which where we get most views, before the US and Europe.”

Wallington said WildEarth was broadcasting from Djuma and from Ngala private game reserves.

WildEarth’s camp in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, from which it usually broadcasts, is locked down.

Wallington and his wife Emily founded WildEarth, hoping to turn people into conservationists by acting on Jane Goodall’s mantra: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help.”

Five great places to 'take' kids without leaving home during lockdown

Keep the children entertained - and engaged with the world - during lockdown with these online options: virtual rollercoasters, jellyfish webcams and ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Children aged four to 18 can book an interactive session on a 45-minute #safariLIVE virtual drive. They can ask guides and naturalists about what they see in real time during the outing.

“Safari vehicles, guides on foot, drones, balloons, rovers and remote cams are all searching for viewers' favourite characters,” the WildEarth team promises.

The female leopard Thandi and male lion Scarface and his pride are among the stars with regular viewers.

The team has the latest technology and decades of experience among them to capture all the action for the broadcasts on both the internet and TV.

“Unscripted and unpredictable, this show is reality TV as it’s supposed to be,” a fan commented.

The US has been WildEarth’s top country for 10 years but now SA viewers are 50% higher than Americans, and make up a third of all viewers.

Donations and real life expeditions, which quickly sell out, support the WildEarth broadcasts.

• Sunrise safaris from Monday to Saturday are live from 6am to 9am. Sunset safaris are on from 3.30pm to 6.30pm.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

WATCH | Hippos waddle in peace while St Lucia is in lockdown

While residents of St Lucia remain in lockdown, nothing has stopped the hippos living around the popular KwaZulu-Natal holiday spot from taking their ...
News
2 days ago

LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 8: Dress up as your favourite artwork

Rise to the J Paul Getty museum's challenge and let life imitate art
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Seven famous museums art lovers can 'tour' at the click of a button

From Florence's Uffizi Gallery to Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, you can now explore the collections of some of the world's greatest cultural institutions ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Most read

  1. OPINION | Is lockdown a death sentence for SA's independent restaurants? Food
  2. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle
  3. 'It's better than nothing': Can homemade masks protect you from Covid-19? Health & Sex
  4. WATCH | This child crying 'cause all the takeaways are closed is all of us ... Food
  5. WATCH | 'This is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience': ... Health & Sex

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask

Related articles

  1. FREE TO READ | Wild abandoned: Covid-19 cripples Africa’s safari industry South Africa
  2. WATCH | Brave squirrel mom outsmarts deadly cobra, sending it slithering back ... Travel