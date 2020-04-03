Missing the bush? Go on safari during lockdown

Go on safari in the Greater Kruger National Park during lockdown with WildEarth, an award-winning broadcaster of live safaris and wildlife.

Free sunrise and sunset game drives past ubiquitous impala, elephants and hippos in SA’s biggest game reserve are an absorbing way to escape your four walls.

A hyena clan with gawky pups is an attraction on the safari in Djuma Private Game Reserve in Sabi Sands, in the Greater Kruger reserve.

This week SA viewership had increased fifteenfold, overtaking American fans of the safari broadcast for the first time, said WildEarth co-founder Graham Wallington.

“The new people love it, which we can see from how they watch.

“Africa is now in the lead as the continent from which where we get most views, before the US and Europe.”

Wallington said WildEarth was broadcasting from Djuma and from Ngala private game reserves.

WildEarth’s camp in the Maasai Mara in Kenya, from which it usually broadcasts, is locked down.

Wallington and his wife Emily founded WildEarth, hoping to turn people into conservationists by acting on Jane Goodall’s mantra: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help.”