WATCH | Take a tour of these French museums without leaving your couch

If you're growing weary of endless hours of Netflix and online yoga classes, you might like to visit a museum without leaving your couch. France's major institutions and cultural monuments have pulled out all the stops during the current period of lockdown to present their exhibitions and collections on the web.

MUSEUM OF IMPRESSIONISM GIVERNY

How about a trip to Normandy? Google Arts & Culture provides a generous serving of what the region has to offer, and it is all ready for you to devour without changing out of your pyjamas. On the programme, there are several exhibitions, which, as you might expect, are focused on Impressionism, including one by contemporary Japanese artist Hiramatsu Reiji, who has reinterpreted Claude Monet's famous water lilies.

"POMPEII" AT THE GRAND PALAIS

Explore the exhibition that was set to open in the Grand Palais on March 25 from the comfort of your living room. To design this digital exhibition, the Réunion des Musées Nationaux teamed up with the Archeological Park of Pompeii and documentary maker, GEDEON Programmes. The result of this collaboration is a 3D reconstitution of the site. The curious can take a plunge into the fascinating world of ongoing excavations, the restoration of mosaics, or the 3D reconstitution of a house and garden.