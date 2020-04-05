A narrow escape from lockdown in a prison of politeness

There they sat, on my couch, as irrepressibly happy and nauseatingly in love as any couple who still believe that "married" and "bliss" are words that sound as good together as "Debbie" and "Carlo".

In the week we'll always remember as "pre-lockdown", the Swiss lovebirds arrived in Joburg and moved into our house. It was six days into their planned month-long trip along the Garden Route, and three days after their engagement.

Somewhere along the way from Cape Town to Plett, they'd hit an epic roadblock: Covid-19. The world was being put in timeout and Debbie and Carlo - a business contact of my partner, James - were coming to stay while they tried to move their April 17 flight home forward.

We were happy to have them in the sense of the old proverb that says house guests always give pleasure - if not in their arrival, then certainly in their departure. It would likely only be a few days anyway, and then they'd be on a flight back to Switzerland, sad to have had to cut their South African stay short, but happy to be home for a lockdown of their own - in their case, with open bottle stores and cosy nights by the fire with snow falling gently outside.