Travel

Police roadblocks, eerie silences: what it's like travelling in the Covid-19 era

Nine writers share stories of how they scrambled to get home as the planet hunkered down

05 April 2020 - 00:00 By Simon Parker, Seb Emina, Mary Lussiana, Phoebe Smith, Tom Vater, Jade Conroy, Fiona Lister, Cleyenne Lazzarotto Miotto and Hannah Martin

CAPE TOWN TO LONDON, VIA ADDIS ABABA: SIMON PARKER

It was obvious we were about to board a half-empty plane. The lady at check-in wasn't remotely fussed that our four bags were all 3kg over the normally strictly enforced 20kg on our London-bound flight. Stranger still, we breezed through security and had our passports stamped by officials hidden behind protective masks and gloves...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 9: Mix up some DIY bath salts and have a good soak The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 'We need to be prepared': Expert says Covid-19 could become seasonal Health & Sex
  3. Experts say full Covid-19 vaccine at least a year away Health & Sex
  4. 'Sometimes a glass of wine may help': how 'essential' is a drink during ... Food
  5. UNITED APART | Send us your videos of lockdown life in SA to WIN Lifestyle

Latest Videos

UJ Library MakerSpace produces 3D shield masks for anyone in need
Covid-19 research: Virus can last 'up to 7 days' on surgical mask