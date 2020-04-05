Police roadblocks, eerie silences: what it's like travelling in the Covid-19 era

Nine writers share stories of how they scrambled to get home as the planet hunkered down

CAPE TOWN TO LONDON, VIA ADDIS ABABA: SIMON PARKER



It was obvious we were about to board a half-empty plane. The lady at check-in wasn't remotely fussed that our four bags were all 3kg over the normally strictly enforced 20kg on our London-bound flight. Stranger still, we breezed through security and had our passports stamped by officials hidden behind protective masks and gloves...